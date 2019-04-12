



If you had to say which would make you happier between wealth or exercise, which would you choose? The results of a new survey might surprise you.

The study found that people who are physically active are just as happy as people who don’t exercise but earn $25,000 more per year.

They also found that people who exercise regularly feed bad about 35 days a year, while people who are not active tacked on another 18 days of unhappiness.

“Individuals who exercised had 43 percent fewer days of poor mental health in the past month than individuals who did not exercise but were otherwise matched for several physical and sociodemographic characteristics. All exercise types were associated with a lower mental health burden,” the study reported.