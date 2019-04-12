



(CBSMiami/CBS Local) – A high school student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying a wrestling move on his high school principal.

Gianny Sosa, 18, faced a judge Thursday morning after pulling an ‘RKO’ move on the principal at Miami South Ridge Senior High School.

Police said the principal told them Sosa assaulted him in the second-floor hallway.

An ‘RKO’ or ‘Randy Keith Orton,’ named after the wrestler who came up with it is a ‘finishing move,’ involving grabbing an opponent by the neck, jumping into the air and driving his head onto the mat in the fall.

STUDENT RECORDS VIDEO AFTER ALLEGEDLY PULLING A WRESTLING MOVE ON HIS PRINCIPAL:

Police were called and Sosa was arrested.

The student’s brother and sister told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench Gianny was just clowning around and should not have been arrested.

Principal Humberto Miret was honored last April as Miami-Dade’s public school principal of the year.

Sosa is charged with battery on a school employee and interfering with an educational institution.

In court, his attorney said, “He should have been placed in detention and not arrested.”

The judge found probable cause for the charges and gave him pre-trial services, meaning he does not have to post his bond of $750 in order to get out of jail.

Sosa’s brother and sister say the charges are much too severe.

“It feels like he’s being charged with something he does not deserve. My brother is a nice guy and all he wanted was play around and make people feel happy about themselves,” Mike Sosa said.

“This could not have been violent move. I mean he weighs 135 pounds and there is no way he could have done this sort of move you see on WWE,” said Camila Sosa.

“My brother is not the type of guy who goes out like this and is not a thug on the streets,” added Mike Sosa.

Mike Sosa says his brother was roughed up by the principal.

“He grabs my brother in a headlock and punches him in the head.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Office of Communications for Miami-Dade Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools works diligently to cultivate a safe learning and working environment for students and staff.”

“It’s unfortunate that anyone would instigate a situation for self-promotion that could bring harm to others. Instances of disruptive and threatening behavior will be handled swiftly and result in severe consequences.”

“In addition to an arrest, the student’s lack of judgment will result in disciplinary actions in accordance with our Code of Student Conduct.”

The school is located in the 19300 block of SW 114th Avenue in Miami.