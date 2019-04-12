SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Schools across Minnesota have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Thundersnow


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say lightning struck a shed Thursday amid the thundersnow, sending the building up in flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of the lightning damage amid the mid-April snowstorm, showing the charred shed next to a tree that appears to have suffered a lightning strike.

The mid-April storm lashed Minnesota with an array of precipitation, including heavy snow, rain, hail, sleet, and graupel. Additionally, winds as strong as 50 mph snapped power lines, leaving thousands of Minnesotans in the dark.

The storm is expected to ease up and move out of the state on Friday. However, roads in western and northern Minnesota are still snow-covered and treacherous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.