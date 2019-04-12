



Authorities in central Minnesota say lightning struck a shed Thursday amid the thundersnow, sending the building up in flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of the lightning damage amid the mid-April snowstorm, showing the charred shed next to a tree that appears to have suffered a lightning strike.

So, it’s a blizzard out there and out of nowhere, BOOM! Lightning strikes, starting a shed on fire. Yep, it really happened…At 4:30 PM, we and the Isanti Fire District responded to this unique call. Minnesota weather, amirite? pic.twitter.com/7OBnYs0EPm — Isanti County Sheriff’s Office (@IsantiMNSheriff) April 12, 2019

The mid-April storm lashed Minnesota with an array of precipitation, including heavy snow, rain, hail, sleet, and graupel. Additionally, winds as strong as 50 mph snapped power lines, leaving thousands of Minnesotans in the dark.

The storm is expected to ease up and move out of the state on Friday. However, roads in western and northern Minnesota are still snow-covered and treacherous.