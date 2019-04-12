SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Schools across Minnesota have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A disruptive passenger took a dangerous jump when a flight from Minneapolis landed in Phoenix.

One of our WCCO’s assignment desk workers was on the American Airlines flight to Phoenix Friday morning when a passenger became unruly.

After the plane landed, he says the passenger ran up the aisle, opened a door to the plane and jumped onto the tarmac.

American Airlines says it requested that law enforcement meet the plane upon landing.

No word yet on how the passenger is doing.

