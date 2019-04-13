



— A man who fatally shot a 19-year-old in the Little Earth community has been sentenced to 39 years in prison.

Juan Antonio Vasquez Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder in March.

According to court documents, police found a 19-year-old unresponsive, lying face down on the steps of a Minneapolis residence in March 2018. He died at the scene.

In his testimony, Vasquez said he walked up to the teenager as he was trying to enter a nearby home, peered into his face, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, killing him and injuring a teenager.

The teenager was hospitalized with “shrapnel-type” wounds to his legs, face and head.