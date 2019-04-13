  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Code
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Midwest Flooding, Oslo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz sent dozens of National Guard troops to Western Minnesota to help a town trapped by flooding.

Oslo, on the Minnesota-North Dakota border, sits along the Red River. The river is expected to crest this weekend at 38 feet, just below the record.

Right now, Oslo is cut off from surrounding communities. There are only two highways leading in and out of the city, and both are closed.

National Guard troops are also in Austin, Minnesota.

Gov. Walz was there Saturday assessing the damage left behind after the recent spring snowstorm. Walz says there are over 500 power poles down in the area and thousands are still without power.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.