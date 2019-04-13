MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz sent dozens of National Guard troops to Western Minnesota to help a town trapped by flooding.

Oslo, on the Minnesota-North Dakota border, sits along the Red River. The river is expected to crest this weekend at 38 feet, just below the record.

Right now, Oslo is cut off from surrounding communities. There are only two highways leading in and out of the city, and both are closed.

Thank you to the @MNNationalGuard for taking me to tour storm damage around the Austin area today. As a former National Guardsman, I know the sacrifice you make to serve your state. pic.twitter.com/aA9lYZKO0m — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 13, 2019

National Guard troops are also in Austin, Minnesota.

Gov. Walz was there Saturday assessing the damage left behind after the recent spring snowstorm. Walz says there are over 500 power poles down in the area and thousands are still without power.