MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-one-year-old Devin Fortune is dead after a crash in Wright County Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Fortune, from Buffalo, was driving a Pontiac Vibe eastbound on Highway 12 near Highway 25 when he crossed the center line and was struck by a semi-truck.

The driver of the semi was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.