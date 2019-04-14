



Police say that a woman was injured after the car she was driving was involved in a crash with a light-rail train overnight.

The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and North Eustis, just to the west of Highway 280.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what police referred to as non-life threatening injuries.

Two other people on the train reported small injuries but were not hospitalized.

Police did not say how they believe the crash happened.