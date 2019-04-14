Filed Under:Crash, Green Line, Light Rail Crash, LRT, St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that a woman was injured after the car she was driving was involved in a crash with a light-rail train overnight.

The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and North Eustis, just to the west of Highway 280.

(credit: CBS)

The driver was taken to the hospital with what police referred to as non-life threatening injuries.

Two other people on the train reported small injuries but were not hospitalized.

Police did not say how they believe the crash happened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.