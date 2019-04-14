



– Minneapolis police are seeking the public’s help finding a 79-year-old man who has dementia and is dependent on insulin.

Edwin Schall was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 31st Street West. Authorities say he talked about wanting to go to a casino.

Schall is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 221 pounds. He is balding with some gray hair and hazel eyes. Schall was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black jeans, a shirt and tennis shoes. Police don’t know if he has his walker with him.

Anyone with information regarding Schall’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.