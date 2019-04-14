MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a Sunday campaign stop in Minneapolis to discuss her $1 trillion infrastructure plan ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Minnesota.

According to a senior administration official, President Trump is traveling to Minnesota to tout the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

During Sen. Klobuchar’s Sunday press conference, which was held near the Interstate 35W bridge, the presidential hopeful took aim at Trump’s tax bill and highlighted her infrastructure investment plan.

“That tax bill was a major missed opportunity. That tax bill should have been a bill that would have not only brought some taxes down for working people but also could have funded a major infrastructure investment,” Klobuchar said.

Sen. Klobuchar’s infrastructure plan calls for leveraging $650 billion in federal funding through public-private partnerships, bond programs and clean-energy tax incentives.

About $400 billion of the $650 billion would come from raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 25 percent. President Trump’s tax bill cut the rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Klobuchar’s plan addresses rebuilding roads, bridges, schools and broadband infrastructure.

President Trump will hold a roundtable Monday afternoon at Nuss Truck and Equipment in Burnsville.