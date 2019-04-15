



— With attractions like First Avenue, U.S. Bank Stadium, Guthrie Theater and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, you’d think Minneapolis would be appreciated a little bit more.

But, according to a new study from Ranker, Minneapolis is actually the most underrated city in the nation.

Ranker, which boasts attracting more than 50 million monthly unique visitors, asked its audience to rank the most underrated cities in the nation.

“The more up and coming cities in the US may get overlooked at first, but dive deeper and you’ll see that they are definitely worth your time,” Ranker writes. “They may not be quite as big as LA or NYC, but they’ve got just as much architectural beauty, awesome nightlife, and interesting people as any major metropolitan area.”

On top of that list sits Minneapolis, beating out Kansas City and Pittsburgh. Click here to see the entire list.

“Some of the USA’s most underrated cities have just as much to offer, without the hassle of millions of people and tons of traffic. For travelers who want to experience some of the best towns America has to offer, there’s no better place than these oft-neglected gems,” the website said.