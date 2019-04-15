  • WCCO 4On Air

St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon says he expects to ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to review a ruling that voter data sought by a conservative election watchdog group is public.

A Ramsey County judge sided with the Minnesota Voters Alliance last July, and the Court of Appeals upheld that decision Monday.

The group sued to obtain data on millions of voters that Simon’s office contends should be kept private. The data pertain to a voter’s status including whether they’ve been challenged, the reason for that challenge and their voting history.

The courts say the data is public under Minnesota’s open records law. Much of the other data in the Statewide Voter Registration System is already public.

The alliance says it wants to see if the data shows voter fraud.

