MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a semi rolled over on Interstate 35W in Richfield Monday afternoon.

According to the state patrol, the semi rollover occurred on northbound I-35W at 66th Street.

Troopers are investigating a rolled over semi NB 35W at 66th street. NB 35W will be closed for an extended period of time and traffic is being diverted to Hwy 62. Find an alternate route. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) April 15, 2019

I-35W will be closed for an extended period of time and traffic is being diverted to 62.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.