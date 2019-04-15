Filed Under:Colors
A Woman stand in front of art by Yan Lei titled "Color wheel" during the press preview at the 2013 Armory Show.(credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of us have a favorite color, but does your favorite color help keep you calm?

The World’s Favourite Colour Project asked more than 26,000 people from over 100 different countries about their favorite, and most calming color.

It turned out the be navy blue, followed by a teal-like turquoise, and then a soft pastel pink.

“The findings also showed that orange is most often associated with happiness, while pink is viewed as the sexiest, and the colors people around the world most associated with luxury are white, purple, and orange,” IFL Science reported.

