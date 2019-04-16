



EMS workers have taken the stand in the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

He’s charged with murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor shot her after she had called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

On Tuesday morning, two first responders with Hennepin County who were on scene took the stand. They talked about arriving and that Justine was already believed to be dead. They testified they were not told it was an officer-involved shooting.

Also, inspector Katherine Waite of the 5th Precinct took the stand. She was critical of how the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the squad car at the scene instead of taking it into their possession and holding it for evidence. She says days later the car was washed and put back into service, something she says she didn’t think should have have happened.

She also was concerned that EMS workers left a blanket over the victim’s body, which brought up concerns that could change the crime scene.

Another witness, incident commander Shannon Barnette, said on the stand that her focus in the first moments of the investigation was to figure out what happened. However, that does not match what Barnette said during a grand jury testimony, where she said her focus in the first moments was to determine if it was an officer-involved shooting or not.

The questioning also centered around her turning her body camera off at t he scene three different times, as officers approached to talk with her. She testified she didn’t know why she turned the camera off.