



A man accused of using a machete in a string of Target store robberies has been charged in Ramsey County Court.

Thirty-two-year-old Abdikadir Ayanle Ali was charged on Tuesday with four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, the Minneapolis man used a machete to remove security straps from thousands of dollars of merchandise at Target stores throughout St. Paul.

Surveillance video from the various thefts helped authorities identify and arrest Ali.

According to the criminal complaint, Ali confessed that he had “hit” the Midway Target at least ten times, in addition to the Targets in Highland, the Midway Walmart, a TJ Maxx, and others.

Ali went on to tell police that he stole the machete from Walmart with the intention to “intimidate” anyone who confronted him.

The 32-year-old blamed the thefts on his addiction to methamphetamine, adding that he stole to support his habit, the complaint said.