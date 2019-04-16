



— The man accused of throwing a child off a Mall of America balcony makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors charged Emmanuel Aranda with attempted murder after Friday’s attack. They say Aranda went to the Mall of America to kill someone that day.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy’s mother told investigators that Aranda came close to them outside the Rainforest Café, picked up the child and threw him over the balcony.

The 5-year-old is now fighting for his life in the hospital with massive head trauma and broken arms and legs.

After police arrested Aranda, they say he quickly confessed, saying he came to the mall looking for someone to kill. He also told investigators that he knew what he did was wrong.

Aranda is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon and prosecutors will be seeking bail of $2 million. Prosecutors are intending to pursue a longer sentence based on the aggravating factors of particular cruelty, including the vulnerability of the boy and committing the violent act in front of the boy’s mother and other children.