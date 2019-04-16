



— Multiple people, including two students, have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Brooklyn Park.

According to Brooklyn Park police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. There, an SUV driving east on Brooklyn Boulevard ran a red light and crashed into the school bus.



Two students on board the bus were taken to a nearby hospital, along with both drivers. All had non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by police.