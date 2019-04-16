MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has raised nearly $830,000 in the first quarter for her re-election, a period when she attracted nationwide attention for polarizing remarks on Israel.

The Minnesota Democrat drew many contributions from out of state and ended the quarter with more than $606,000 cash on hand.

Omar represents a reliably liberal Minneapolis-area seat, but her remarks on Israel prompted speculation that she might face a primary challenge. No Democrat has so far talked of doing so.

Omar has made some Democrats uncomfortable with remarks about the power of Jewish influence in Washington, but she has also attracted support, too.

This week she skirmished with President Donald Trump over his posting of a video attacking her for remarks supposedly dismissive of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

