MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says a man was killed after a car fell off a forklift and landed on him.

The incident happened Monday night around 6 p.m. at a home on the 1900 block of 28th Avenue in Barron County.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a deceased man pinned underneath a vehicle.

The man was later identified as the homeowner, 50-year-old Pat Uchytil.

Police believe Uchytil was using a forklift to do some work on his car when the vehicle slipped off and landed on him.

The case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.