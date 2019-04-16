



— Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen is going through the off-season workouts like every year. But this year and this week it’s different. That is what happens when you just signed a $64-million contract

“It’s just extremely special for me to be in this state that’s done so much for me, and to be here for a long time, and know I’m going to be here for a long time and my family, the place where we have a house, the place that we love,” Thielen said.

It is humbling, and it creates a calm. It also is news to his teammates. Some understand exactly what this means.

“Adam taken care of, great for the organization to be able to step up and get that done, and not let it drag on,” said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “Great for his family and for all of us as teammates in the locker room to know that he’s going to be here. I think it’s a positive all the way around, and happy that it got done.”

His story has been told and re-told too many times to repeat, but it’s still amazing. The undrafted free agent just got a shot. And as he looks back, he understands how fragile that can be.

“And now when I look back I kind of get nervous because I know that if I wouldn’t have done this right, or if I would’ve been late to this, or if I would’ve, you know, ran the wrong route I might have not ever gotten the chance,” Thielen said.

And so begins a new chapter for him, his wife and two sons. And for Thielen that’s the bigger picture, that his spiritual life remains alive.

“We’re very blessed and grateful, and we know that [God has] put us here for a reason,” Thielen said.