Filed Under:Grand Rapids Stabbing, Itasca County, Murphy Elementary School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 15-year-old boy made a court appearance Wednesday in connection to a stabbing near a Grand Rapids elementary school that left one woman dead.

According to Itasca County Attorney Matti R. Adam, the teen has been charged with second-degree murder and sale of a controlled substance in a school zone.

Authorities say officers responded Tuesday night to a stabbing report at Murphy Elementary School. They found a 15-year-old on the playground holding a knife. A 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman was on the ground next to him, unconscious with a stab wound to her abdomen.

She died after being transported to the hospital.

Officials say they believe the meeting was arranged by the teen and woman and is not related to the school. Drugs were found at the scene.

The teen remains in custody at a secure unit of the Itaskin Juvenile Center.

