



– A 17-year-old bicyclist who was in the alley when Justine Ruszczyk Damond was fatally shot testified Wednesday in the Mohamed Noor trial.

The bicyclist, who was 16 at the time, says he saw Ruszczyk Damond in the alley with a phone to her ear and an arm in the air trying to get the attention of police. When he saw the officers, the teen says he put his head down to avoid them because he had marijuana in his pocket and did not want to be stopped. Shortly after, he says he heard gunshots.

Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, shot and killed Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017 while responding to her 911 call to report what she thought was an assault happening in the alley behind her home. Noor is on trial on murder and manslaughter charges.

According to the teen’s testimony, he says he saw a white officer perform CPR on Ruszczyk Damond and saw a black officer searching the alley. The teen was recording what he saw in the alley. In the video, Officer Matthew Harrity, Noor’s partner, can be seen holding Ruszczyk Damond.

The teen says Noor approached him and allegedly told him he could keep recording but needed to step aside.

The teen says he talked to the officers about having the phone numbers of the police chief and mayor in his phone. He says he told officers he added them because he “saw a police officer shoot a woman and that’s serious business.” The teen did not call the police chief or mayor after the shooting.

A woman who called 911 three times the night of the fatal shooting also testified Wednesday. She says she called the police to report a woman in the neighborhood who she thought had dementia or Alzheimer’s.