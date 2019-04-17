MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of St. Thomas closed businesses and canceled classes on its St. Paul campus Wednesday due to a bomb threat. An all-clear has since been issued, and regular operations will resume Thursday.

The initial threat was made just after 9:30 a.m. but did not mention a specific location.

A second threat was received about 40 minutes later, naming McNeely Hall. The University evacuated that building and surrounding ones on Summit Avenue.

USTALERT Evacuation in progress from McNeely Hall. Parents coming to campus should go to McCarthy Gym west of Grand and Cretin avenues if picking up students. — Univ. of St. Thomas (@UofStThomasMN) April 17, 2019

“It’s scary, it’s definitely scary,” said Ella Rasmussen, a University of St. Thomas student.

Around 11 a.m., St. Thomas sent out an alert saying the threat had expired, but shortly afterward the school announced that classes were canceled for the day.

USTALERT St Paul campus closed for business and all classes canceled for the day. Essential employees remain on campus. All other employees can leave. — Univ. of St. Thomas (@UofStThomasMN) April 17, 2019

“Honestly, I think the community has come together over this,” Jamie Tjornehoj said. “I have seen students and we are all asking each other, ‘Are you OK, are you OK?'”

A University spokesperson said that after searching campus buildings, no suspicious objects were found.