MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —The city of Bloomington is moving forward with plans to build a massive, $250 million water park beside the Mall of America.
Bloomington officials approved $7.5 million Wednesday night to complete the designs.
The water park would be one of the largest indoor water parks in North America, with a building footprint of approximately 250,000 square feet.
The mall’s owners first pitched the plan.
They will also be paying for a share of the design costs, but want the city to set up a non-profit to get a cheaper loan so they can avoid private interest rates.
City officials say that if the project continues on the current schedule, construction could start as early as the first quarter of 2020 and be completed in 2022.
