MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A highway in southeastern Minnesota is has just reopened after mudslides closed it to traffic.
Southbound Highway 169 closed Wednesday between St. Peter and Mankato.
Last week’s heavy snow, followed by Wednesday’s pouring rain, caused the hillsides to slide onto the road.
Minnesota Department of Transportation crews have been working all Thursday to clear the mess.