Minneapolis (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx announced Thursday that the franchise will be retiring Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13.

Whalen announced her retirement last August after completing her illustrious 15-year WNBA career, which included nine seasons and four WNBA Championships with Minnesota. Her No. 13 becomes the first number retired by the Lynx.

“We couldn’t have selected a better person and teammate in Lindsay Whalen as the first Lynx player to have their jersey hung in the rafters of Target Center,” Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor said. “Lindsay has provided us so many unforgettable moments, including four championships and numerous highlight-reel plays. We congratulate Lindsay and her family on this momentous occasion, and I look forward to celebrating with her and our fans on June 8.”

Whalen and Cheryl Reeve will address the media in the lobby of Target Center Thursday at 10 a.m.

“I want to thank Mr. Taylor, Coach Reeve and the entire Lynx organization for this outstanding honor,” said Whalen. “My time with the Lynx was nothing short of spectacular and to have my number retired, while being the first to do so means the world to me.”

Congratulations to @Lindsay_13 on having your jersey retired by the @minnesotalynx! There is no one more deserving of such a tremendous honor. pic.twitter.com/elx2BaYewN — Minnesota Women's Basketball (@GopherWBB) April 18, 2019

Following the press conference, Whalen will throw out the first pitch Thursday at around 11:50 a.m. at Target Field as the Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays.