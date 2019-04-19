



– A 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at Mall of America is showing signs of recovery but remains in intensive care, according to an update from the family.

“We have good news to share with you on this Good Friday. Our miracle child is showing real signs of recovery. New test results have been positive, though he remains in intensive care with a long road ahead,” attorney Stephen Tillitt said Friday on behalf of the boy’s family.

The boy fell nearly 40 feet last week after being thrown from the Mall of America Balcony.

Emmanuel Aranda, who faces one felony count of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in connection to the incident, made his initial court appearance Tuesday.

“This crime has shocked the community,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “That a child, with his mother, at a safe public area like a mall, could be violently attacked for no reason is chilling for everyone.”

Tillitt said the family continues requesting privacy as they focus on their son and his recovery, but updates will be shared with the community.

“Just know that we absolutely feel your overwhelming love, prayers and support, for they seem to be working. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts,” Tillitt said on behalf of the family.

A mailing address has also been set up for cards and well wishes to the boy:

Prayers for Landen

PO Box 43516

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4200

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family has raised nearly $900,000 in six days.

Aranda returns to court May 14. His bail remains at $2 million.