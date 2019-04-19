  • WCCO 4On Air

Highway 55, Minnesota-North Dakota Border, Tenney, U.S. Highway 75

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A portion of Highway 55 west of Tenney to the Minnesota-North Dakota border is closed Friday due to flooding.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 55 will be closed from U.S. Highway 75 to the border, and the North Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 11 on the North Dakota side of the river.

This portion of the highway will remain closed until NDDOT reopens Highway 11.

It is illegal to travel the road during the closure. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

For the latest road conditions, visit MnDOT’s traffic map.

