By Mike Max
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rochester John Marshall High School basketball star Matthew Hurt — named the top senior in the state and the most recruited — has decided on a college.

Friday he announced he’s heading to Duke.

Hurt said when Tre Jones decided to return as a point guard, it finalized his choice.

Hurt waited as long as he could, and in the end he chose Coach K.

