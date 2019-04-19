Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rochester John Marshall High School basketball star Matthew Hurt — named the top senior in the state and the most recruited — has decided on a college.
Friday he announced he’s heading to Duke.
Hurt said when Tre Jones decided to return as a point guard, it finalized his choice.
Hurt waited as long as he could, and in the end he chose Coach K.