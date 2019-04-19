Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say 37 vehicles have been stolen in northeast Minneapolis since March 1. Though makes and models vary, authorities say late-model Hondas have been the car of choice in recent weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say 37 vehicles have been stolen in northeast Minneapolis since March 1. Though makes and models vary, authorities say late-model Hondas have been the car of choice in recent weeks.
The thefts have been reported in the 2nd precinct of the city.
Some of the vehicles were idling, some had a spare key inside the vehicle and other cars were stolen as part of home burglaries. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
The police department has issued a crime alert regarding the thefts, as well as some warnings for car owners.
- Do not leave your keys in your vehicle (do not leave the keys in the ignition, on/in the center console, in the glove box, on the seat, on top of the visor, etc.)
- Have your license plate number and/or VIN number ready for responding officers
- Consider using a steering wheel lock
To view crime maps in your area, visit the Minneapolis city website.