MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer has died after an incident on Cross Lake in Pine City Friday evening.
The Pine County Sheriff’s office says the officer and county deputies responded to a call about a possible body spotted in the lake at about 7:45 p.m. The officer and a deputy went out onto the lake in a DNR boat, but were somehow thrown into the water a few minutes later.
Both the officer and the deputy began swimming to shore, while the other deputies got a boat from a nearby property. They were able to find and rescue the deputy, but the conservation officer had gone under water.
Search crews later found the officer’s body at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday. His name has not been released.
The deputy was treated and released from a hospital in Mora.
The object initially spotted in the lake was not located. The sheriff’s office is investigating.