MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to talk with Congressional Democrats on Monday about the findings of the Mueller report.

And while the report does not conclude that the President obstructed justice, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller says twice that he is not exonerating him.

Mueller says Congress can make that call — prompting sharp debate in Washington and across the country.

Senator Elizabeth Warren was the first and so far only major Democratic Presidential Candidate to call for President’s Trump’s impeachment. However, it’s not the Senate that can impeach a President, it’s the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the report was issued that impeaching Trump would be a waste of time without any Republican support and that the best way to get the President out of office is through the ballot box in 2020.

Some members of Congress are calling for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill and for an un-redacted version of his report be made public.

Congressman Dean Phillips was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy asked Congressman Phillips:

“Do you support at this moment the impeachment of the President?”

Phillips replied, “I think we have more to learn. So I think at this point, it’s no, not yet. There is more to learn, the report is deeply troubling.”

In the past, Congresswomen Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar have called for the President’s impeachment.