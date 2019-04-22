



– Tests show a 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at Mall of America has no signs of brain damage or swelling, according to the pastor at the family’s church.

During his Easter sermon, Pastor Mac Hammond said the boy’s grandfather called him to deliver the good news following a five-hour MRI.

Hammond said one of the boy’s attending physicians called his recovery “truly a miracle.”

According to a recent update from the GoFundMe page set up for his family, which has raised nearly $1 million, the boy is “showing real signs of recovery.” The update says new test results have been positive, though the boy remains in intensive care with a long road ahead.

Emmanuel Aranda, who faces one felony count of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in connection to the incident, made his initial court appearance last week.

The pastor said the boy did not suffer swelling in the brain, spinal cord injuries, nerve damage or life-threatening internal injuries. He broke multiple bones when he landed on the first floor.

“This crime has shocked the community,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “That a child, with his mother, at a safe public area like a mall, could be violently attacked for no reason is chilling for everyone.”

A mailing address has also been set up for cards and well wishes to the boy:

Prayers for Landen

PO Box 43516

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4200

Aranda returns to court May 14. His bail remains at $2 million.