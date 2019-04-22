  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
By Katie Steiner
Filed Under:Earth Day, Gov. Tim Walz, Katie Steiner, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – It’s not very often you see the Governor of Minnesota in a bright yellow safety vest climbing a muddy hill, but Monday is Earth Day, so Gov. Tim Walz is doing his part and picking up trash.

“It’s ideological,” Gov. Walz said. “Sustainability and cleaning our environment is just a good thing to do. It binds us together. It’s not partisan.”

The Governor’s efforts are part of a bigger event organized by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Health, DNR, MnDOT and other partners.

“The idea of recycling, it’s been so embedded (in society), but you see every spring it’s hard to believe there’s still trash everywhere,” Walz said.

Courtney Jordan Baechler is one of the hundreds of people that braved the rain to pick up trash.

“As we look around, we were just looking at our freeways over here, there’s a lot of trash out there, there’s a lot of cleanup to do,” Baechler said.

Baechler brought her young son, Will.

“I think the best thing we can do for our kids is to model what we want them to do. I think that we all have a responsibility to do this together, so he’s here helping out,” Baechler said.

Katie Steiner

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.