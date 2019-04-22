Odorizzi Scheduled To Start For Minnesota Against HoustonThe Twins are 7-3 on the road. Minnesota leads the American League in hitting with a .274 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .362. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

Courage Kenny To Expand Wheelchair Tennis Thanks To GrantThe Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute has offered wheelchair tennis since 2015, but it just received grant money from the U.S. Tennis Association, which will allow them to grow the program.

Solid Start By Gibson Helps Twins Beat Orioles 4-3 For SweepKyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings, Willians Astudillo drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins held off the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Rosario, Twins Go Deep To Sweep Orioles, 6-5 And 16-7Eddie Rosario and the Minnesota Twins bashed their way into the team record book with a power display that began in the late afternoon and extended well into the night.