MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx have acquired guard Odyssey Sims from the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for guard Alexis Jones.
Sims, 27, spent the past two seasons with Los Angeles, a stay highlighted by a trip to the WNBA Finals vs. Minnesota in 2017. In 2018, she appeared in all 34 games (24 starts), averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.5 minutes per contest.
“We have gotten to know Odyssey Sims up close and personal from a competitive standpoint in our rivalry with the LA Sparks over the last few seasons,” said Cheryl Reeve, head coach and general manager. “Odyssey brings us physical toughness and the ability to score at the guard spots.”
In 156 career games, Sims holds career averages of 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 29.4 minutes per game.
The Lynx kick off their season May 25 at Target Center.