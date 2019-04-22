MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 31-year-old Eden Prairie man is in custody after a domestic assault incident over the weekend.
According to Eden Prairie police, at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call from a victim reporting domestic assault at a residence on the 16000 block of South Shore Lane.
Arriving officers, believing the suspect was still inside the residence, established a perimeter. SWAT teams from Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Edina, St. Louis Park and Minnetonka also responded.
It was later determined the suspect likely fled before police arrived. With assistance from Plymouth police, the suspect was located and arrested in Plymouth at 8:53 p.m. Saturday.
“Eden Prairie Police would like to thank residents in the neighborhood surrounding this incident, some of whom were asked to shelter in place for several hours on Saturday – your patience and vigilance were appreciated as we worked to safely bring this call to a close,” Eden Prairie police said.
The man is being held in Hennepin County Jail under probable cause for kidnapping, terroristic threats and domestic assault by strangulation.