



– A family says their dad is lucky to be alive after an explosion rocked a St. Paul neighborhood.

Mike Schultz, 74, went by “Sarge.” He suffered burns to most of his body Saturday as neighbors pulled him to safety. Now, his family is sending a message as the search for answers continues.

Schultz’s family says they are very appreciative to the heroic neighbors who risked their lives, according to a GoFundMe page.

Schultz is known simply as Sarge, a handy person who was always there to help neighbors with their projects.

“Melted the siding on the garage, so it really got hot,” Rodger Hodge said.

For decades, Hodge’s yard overlooked the back of Sarge’s home on St. Paul’s west side at the corner of Hall Avenue and Baker Street West. Their view is much different now.

“Just all around a good neighbor. I was very surprised what happened,” Hodge said.

RELATED: Man Recovering After Being Pulled From Burning Home In St. Paul

On Saturday, Hodge and his wife were both in the yard to hear the loud boom, which blew debris in all directions.

“Then I ran back toward the front of the house and I could smell some gas,” he said. “He had just put a brand new washer and dryer.”

Fire investigators say it’s still too early to say what exactly happened. Xcel Energy says no evidence of a gas leak exists.

Five months earlier, a few miles north, a natural gas leak from a small valve inside leveled 80-year-old John Lundahl’s home – likely traced to the gas stove he’d shut off years before. Lundahl died weeks later from his injuries.

When those findings were released just last month, St. Paul firefighters reminded homeowners to hire licensed professionals to do work and invest in a carbon monoxide and explosive gas alarm for $50.

“When I got out there, the neighbors were pulling him out of the house,” Hodge said.

Sarge was pulled from a front window as his house burned. His family says he suffered second-degree burns to his arms, hands and head and that “neighbors actions will not go unnoticed.”