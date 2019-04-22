Kyle Rudolph: 'I'm Just Now Starting To Get Into The Prime Of My Career'It's draft week and off-season training for the Minnesota Vikings. While the offensive line is the No. 1 priority heading into the new season, there's some talk that the Vikings need to think about who's next in line to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

CBS Sports, WNBA Announce Multi-Year Television PartnershipThe WNBA regular season begins May 24th, with CBS Sports Network to air its first game between the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky May 25th.

Odorizzi Scheduled To Start For Minnesota Against HoustonThe Twins are 7-3 on the road. Minnesota leads the American League in hitting with a .274 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .362. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

Courage Kenny To Expand Wheelchair Tennis Thanks To GrantThe Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute has offered wheelchair tennis since 2015, but it just received grant money from the U.S. Tennis Association, which will allow them to grow the program.