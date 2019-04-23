  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers in Minneapolis will have yet another road closure to deal with beginning Friday night.

Interstate 35W will close in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 62 as the Minnesota Department of Transportation completes underground utility work across I-35W. The road closures begin at 10 p.m. Friday.

MnDOT says crews will work around the clock to reconstruct the pavement, bridges and ramps.

Drivers will be detoured around the closure using I-94, I-394 and Hwy. 62. I-35W will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 29.

To see how your route may be affected, click here.

