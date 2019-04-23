Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The wife of a fallen Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn is speaking out for the first time since her husband’s death.
Officer Wynn, 43, died in the line of duty last Friday. Wynn and a Pine County deputy were somehow thrown from a boat into Cross Lake while responding to a possible body in the water.
Crews rescued the deputy, but Officer Wynn slipped under the water before he could be saved.
His wife, Pine County Judge Heather Wynn, issued this statement:
I, my children, and Eugene’s parents are so thankful for the support of the first responders, Eugene’s law enforcement community, and my judicial family in response to this great loss.
I also am grateful to the many others who have reached out to share their love and support. At this time, I ask for your prayers for my family.
Officer Wynn’s funeral is this Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Pine City Civic Center.