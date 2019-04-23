  • WCCO 4On Air

Burn Restrictions, Wildfire


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that spring burning restrictions are now in effect for more than a dozen counties in central Minnesota, including those in the Twin Cities metro area.

Open burning is restricted in the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Pope, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Washington, and Wright.

Burning permits will not be issued in these counties until the restrictions are lifted. The restrictions are subject change, per conditions.

Officials say that escaped debris from burns are the No. 1 cause of wildfires. Instead of burning brush and yard waste, Minnesotans are urged to compost it or take waste to a collection site.

