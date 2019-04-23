  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has named a chief inclusion officer for state government, tapping Chris Taylor from the Minnesota Historical Society for the job.

Taylor, who served in a similar role at the society, is tasked with diversifying state government’s workforce of more than 30,000 people.

Taylor said at a news conference Tuesday he’ll work to illuminate the disparities, inequities and privilege that are built into the system. He says that means creating a mindset throughout state government that it’s stronger when it includes workers with a broad array of experiences and viewpoints

Previous Gov. Mark Dayton instituted the position, but Walz elevated the job to the assistant commissioner level. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says that should help ensure the post lasts beyond the current administration.
The job pays nearly $148,000.

