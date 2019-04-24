Comments
Minneapolis & Saint Paul Home Tour providing free self-guided tours April 27-April 28 showcasing history and home improvement
To plan a free, self-guided tour, visitors can go to www.MSPHomeTour.com for listings and a downloadable PDF of the Guide starting in early April. Paper copies of the Guide will be available at metro area libraries.
(credit: CBS)
