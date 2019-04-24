  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to explore the top bike shops in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for bike shops.

1. The Hub Bike Co-op

Photo: The Hub Bike Co-op/Yelp

Topping the list is The Hub Bike Co-op. Located at 3016 Minnehaha Ave. in Longfellow, the bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot is the highest rated bike shop in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp.

2. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop & Coffee Bar

Photo: Grace H./Yelp

Next up is Standish’s Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop & Coffee Bar, situated at 4208 28th Ave. South. With four stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tangletown Bike Shop

Photo: Erica M./Yelp

Lynnhurst’s Tangletown Bike Shop, located at 816 W. 50th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike shop, bike repair and maintenance and bike rental spot five stars out of 18 reviews.

4. Recovery Bike Shop

Photo: Recovery Bike Shop/Yelp

Recovery Bike Shop, a bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot in Holland, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2504 Central Ave. NE to see for yourself.

