MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver was engrossed in “Law & Order” to such an extent that they weren’t aware they were actually breaking the law.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a driver in Minnesota was pulled over and cited earlier this week after a trooper pulled him over and discovered he was watching an episode of the show “Law & Order” on his phone, KEYC reported.
Earlier in the month, Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a “hands free” bill to combat distracted driving. The penalty for violating the law is a gross misdemeanor, which carries a $50 fine for the first violation and a $275 fine for subsequent violations.
The law goes into effect Aug. 1. A violation will result in a $50 fine. Click here for a hands-free fact sheet.
The KEYC report also mentioned the State Patrol had also cited another driver this week for sending emails in traffic on Interstate 94.
Troopers are executing extra distracted driving enforcement this month.