Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Red Flag Warning, Wildfires


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Weather officials say there’s a threat wildfires could spark and rage Thursday afternoon in western Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for counties along the North Dakota border in north-central and northwestern Minnesota. The warning is slated to go in effect Thursday afternoon and last until 8 p.m.

A drop in humidity values combined with wind gusts up to 45 mph will create conditions where wildfires, if sparked, could spread rapidly, weather officials say.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the area is currently listed as under extreme fire danger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.