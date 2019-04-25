Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Weather officials say there’s a threat wildfires could spark and rage Thursday afternoon in western Minnesota.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for counties along the North Dakota border in north-central and northwestern Minnesota. The warning is slated to go in effect Thursday afternoon and last until 8 p.m.
A drop in humidity values combined with wind gusts up to 45 mph will create conditions where wildfires, if sparked, could spread rapidly, weather officials say.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the area is currently listed as under extreme fire danger.