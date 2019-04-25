MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Containment efforts are underway after a pipeline leaked diesel fuel near Cottonwood Wednesday evening.
At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, operators at Magellan’s pipeline control center say they observed a pressure drop associated with their 8-inch refined products pipeline near Cottonwood.
Representatives with Magellan then closed valves on the system.
Officials say local emergency responders in Cottonwood confirmed that it was a pipeline release, and that the line containing diesel fuel was not active at the time of the incident. The fuel was found to be leaking from a “small hole” in the pipeline and was stopped at around 10:30 p.m.
The fuel entered a drainage ditch, and officials say “significant efforts” are underway to prevent it from entering lake waters in the area.
There were no injuries, evacuations or road closures associated with the incident.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.