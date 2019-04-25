



It may seem odd to be talking about the white stuff when lawns are greening and flowers are blooming.

Whether we end up seeing flakes fall on Saturday or not, people are still buzzing about the chance for more snow. The question on everyone’s lips: is snow this late in the season all that unusual?

WCCO’s Mike Augustyniak heard from a number of Twin Cities residents, who called the forecast variations on “sad” and “garbage,” and said that “the fact that it might happen has me a little crushed inside.”

But Augustyniak said the truth is it snows here in May. Even though it’s not a lot, northern Minnesota regularly sees at least a few tenths of an inch of snow during May.

In the Twin Cities, we average a trace of snow during the month.

About once every 30 years or so enough snow falls to coat the grass, and one of those storms hit May 1 to May 3, 2013. MSP Airport picked up a half inch of snow from that storm, but Rosemount got a little over 2 inches and Woodbury picked up a little more than 3 inches. And in southeastern Minnesota, it legitimately looked like winter, with over 7.8 inches in Hastings, 10 inches in Owatonna, and a statewide-record setting 17.2 inches in Dodge Center.

Regardless of how this storm plays out, residents say that we can handle it.

“This was a bad winter, I think we can do one more snowfall,” one brave resident stated.